University of Louisville says breakthrough technology shows promise in COVID-19 treatment

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WSVN) — The University of Louisville in Kentucky has announced a breakthrough technology that they claim is showing promise in the fight against COVID-19.

The school announced that university researchers have developed a technology that is believed to block the virus from infecting human cells.

Researchers said the technology is based on a piece of synthetic DNA called an aptamer, which targets and binds with the human protein nucleolin.

“Early tests show that this aptamer may stop viruses, including novel coronavirus, from ‘hijacking’ nucleolin to replicate inside the body,” researchers wrote.

The university said the aptamer was discovered by UofL’s Paula Bates, John Trent and Don Miller, and it has been used in different ways, most notably as a potential therapeutic drug for different types of cancer.

However, with the pandemic, Bates partnered with researcher Kenneth Palmer to rework the technology.

The university said Palmer “conducted proof-of-concept experiments showing the aptamer was effective against the virus at doses previous research has shown to be safe in patients.”

To read the full announcement, click here.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.