LEXINGTON, Ky. (WSVN) – A University of Kentucky student pleaded not guilty to charges stemming from the discovery of a dead newborn found hidden in her home last week.

Laken Snelling, 21, appeared in a Lexington courtroom Tuesday alongside her attorney for an arraignment.

She was arrested by Lexington police and charged with abuse of a corpse, tampering with physical evidence and concealing the birth of an infant.

According to an arrest report, officers were called to Snelling’s home last week after finding a newborn wrapped in a towel inside a black trash bag in a closet.

Investigators said Snelling admitted to giving birth, concealing the birth by cleaning up evidence, and placing the infant and cleaning materials in the bag.

Snelling was booked into the Fayette County Detention Center and later released on a $100,000 bond, court records show.

She is now under house arrest at her parents’ home in Tennessee.

