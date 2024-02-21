EAST BOSTON, Massachusetts (WCVB) — Passengers flying from San Francisco finally arrived in Boston early Tuesday morning, several hours late and on a different plane than the one on which they started.

United Airlines confirmed that Flight 354 was diverted to Denver on Monday because of an issue with a slat on the wing of the Boeing 757-200 jet. It landed safely in Colorado at 5:28 p.m. local time.

Kimberly Clarke, of Maine, said her husband was on the flight and shared a video he took that shows the damaged wing as the aircraft descended toward the runway in Denver. The video shows the broken section of the slat fluttering slightly against the air.

“Just about to land in Denver, with the wing coming apart on the plane. It came apart when we took off in San Francisco, and we’re just about on the ground. Can’t wait for this flight to be over,” he can be heard saying on the video. “They’ve got another plane waiting for us. Touchdown any second, and the nightmare will be over.”

After transferring to another aircraft, the 165 passengers finally arrived at Logan Airport around 2:45 a.m.

