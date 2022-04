(WSVN) - United Airlines announced it will allow some banned passengers back on board.

Passengers were originally banned for not following the mask mandate.

Now, the airline says it will allow them back on a case-by-case basis, as long as they agree to follow all crew instructions.

Since the start of the pandemic, the airline has banned nearly 1,000 passengers.

