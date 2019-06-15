United Airlines flight blows out tires during landing at Newark Liberty International Airport

(CNN) — A United Airlines flight blew out some its tires and skidded on a runway Saturday at Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey, leading to delays while the plane was towed away, the Federal Aviation Administration said.

No injuries were reported when United Flight 627 — which originated in Denver — landed at 1 p.m. on Runway 22 Left, according to the FAA.

None of the 166 passengers on board were taken to hospitals and those with minor injuries refused medical attention, United Airlines said. Damage to the aircraft was being assessed, and the FAA is investigating the incident.

“Preliminary indication is that tires blew out on the left main landing gear as the aircraft was landing,” the FAA said in a statement.

The FAA said the plane “veered to the left side of the pavement” after the tires blew. Earlier, the agency said the plane skidded off the runway and got stuck in a grassy area.

United Airlines confirmed to CNN the plane did not leave the runway. The airline said the plane “experienced multiple flat tires upon landing” and “became disabled.”

“We’re in close touch with the FAA and airport authorities and are working expeditiously to safely remove the disabled aircraft so that operations at the airport can return to normal,” the airline said.

Newark airport later tweeted that flights had resumed but continued delays were expected.

The aircraft was to be towed from the airfield after the passengers left via stairs and rode buses to a terminal, authorities said.

“Passengers have been safely deplaned following an earlier incident … and the airport is working to resume flight activity,” the airport said via Twitter.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2019 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.