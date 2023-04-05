HOUSTON, Texas (WSVN) — A mother in Houston is counting her blessings after narrowly avoiding a tragedy when a car crashed into her home. The entire ordeal was captured on camera and now the family is left dealing with the aftermath of the incident because the driver was uninsured.

According to homeowner Sirenia Quintanilla, the incident occurred on Saturday morning when a man sped through a stop sign at Midvale Street and Chaffin, crashing into the family’s garage and ultimately hitting their bathroom.

“I wasn’t really thinking about the house. I wasn’t really thinking about the material. I was just worried about my kid. I was worried about the kid,” Quintanilla said.

Quintanilla has four children, and her youngest had just left the bathroom moments before the crash.

“When the car hit you could feel the house shake. So I ran to my brother, then I saw the window and I saw a guy and he was bleeding so I was so scared,” said Alexa Briones, Quintanilla’s daughter.

The driver, whose face was blurred in the footage, got out of the car and apologized before trying to grasp what he had done.

“I showed him and said, ‘Look, this is my restroom. My 5-year-old was barely getting out. Can you think about that?’ And he just stayed quiet. He walked away,” Quintanilla said.

However, to make matters worse, Quintanilla will be the one paying for the damage caused by the crash, as the driver was found to be uninsured.

“The [police] told me that he doesn’t have insurance, car insurance. So now I’m stuck with this,” Quintanilla said.

She added that speeding has been a problem in her neighborhood for a long time. Neighbors complained to the city, but nothing came from it.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.