UMass Boston student is state’s first confirmed case of coronavirus

A UMass Boston student in his 20s who recently traveled to Wuhan, China, and was living in Boston is the Bay State’s first confirmed case of the coronavirus, health officials announced Saturday, but is currently doing “quite well” at home.

The man, whose name was not released, arrived in Boston Tuesday and went to the hospital Wednesday, according to the Massachusetts Department of Health. He tested positive for the virus late Friday evening and the CDC alerted health officials in Massachusetts of the positive test results.

Officials said the student is not staying in a dorm and went home and started self-isolation. Officials said it could a be a greater risk to the public to transport him and public health nurses are currently monitoring him at home, where he is doing “quite well.”

Other people the man came in contact with are being monitored. State officials are working with the CDC to determine when he can be cleared for contact after he recovers.

“We are working closely with the Massachusetts Department of Public Health and the Boston Public Health Commission to ensure all guidelines and protocols are diligently followed,” UMass Boston Interim Chancellor Katherine S. Newman said in an e-mail to UMass students and employees. “These agencies will continue to monitor the treatment and health of the affected person. State and city public health authorities have informed us that the risk to members of our community is low. For these reasons, we expect “business as usual” on campus.”

This is the eighth confirmed case of the coronavirus in the United States. Officials said the risk to the public remains low in Massachusetts and Mayor Martin J. Walsh said Boston residents should stay calm.

“I want to remind everyone that it is possible for anyone to get a virus and become sick. We want to make sure we are not letting fear of the coronavirus get the best of us,” Walsh said.

