(WSVN) - NAHANT, Mass. (WSVN)– An ultra rare colorful lobster was caught off New England just a week out from Halloween.

The orange-and-black-dappled calico lobster was caught off the coast of Massachusetts.

The lobster was nicknamed “Jackie,” short for jack-o’-lantern, in the spirit of the holiday.

Jackie has become the main attraction at Northeastern University’s Marine Science Center.

The odds of capturing the crustacean were one in 30 million.

