KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian local authorities on Monday issued a mandatory evacuation order for families with children from the eastern city of Pokrovsk, where 53,000 people still live.

They say Russian forces are advancing so quickly that it is compulsory for families to leave the city and other nearby towns. Russian troops have been pushing toward Pokrovsk for months.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.