(WSVN) - As millions of people who call Ukraine home become victims of this war, a couple who remain in the capital of Kyiv shared a harrowing account of the violence that continues to rage around them.

Oleksandr Kucher and Daria Gorbach, who go by Sasha and Dasha respectively, spoke with 7News from Kyiv, Wednesday night.

“Maybe it’s our last interview. We don’t know,” said Gorbach.

The couple said they live in a state of constant apprehension, as they brace for rocket attacks.

“I’ve fallen to the floor, face down, because we thought that rocket would come into our house,” said Gorbach.

The couple said their lives have radically changed in the four weeks since Russian forces invaded their country.

“We hear the sounds from rockets or bombs,” said Gorbach.

Up until now, Kyiv has been hit considerably less than other Ukrainian cities.

“Really afraid, because we thought earlier that Kyiv is very protected,” said Gorbach.

But as days go on, Russian invading forces keep moving closer into the capital city.

Kucher and Gorbach gave 7News a virtual tour of their home.

“This wall could save our lives,” said Gorbach.

For the past several weeks, the pair have been living in the kitchen of Gorbach’s family home.

“We stay here every time. There are no windows,” said Gorbach.

The couple have covered other parts of the home in blankets to slow down shrapnel that could get inside.

“It’s like routine life for us now,” said Gorbach.

Routine as it may be, the couple said, the reality and pain sinks in every day.

“I wake up completely shattered and depressed because we have never felt that. We just read about it in history,” said Gorbach.

But giving up is not an option for them.

“If everyone flees the city, there will be no one to protect the city,” said Kucher.

They said they have decided to stay to protect their city, their home and their people by way of volunteering.

The couple and others drop off food and medicine at the Territory Defense Headquarters.

The pair also take food to a metro station where Ukrainians, including close friends, are living to stay safe.

“I feel a great pain, but I am glad they feel safe,” said Kucher.

Despite the pain, Kucher and Gorbach said they remain grateful for things like their couch, as well as each other’s support.

Kucher turned 26 over the weekend. He didn’t want to celebrate, but Gorbach and his friends made sure he did.

The couple’s friends also donated nearly $930 to the main military hospital.

“Our country is very, very strong. Our people are very strong,” said Gorbach.

That grit, the couple said, is exactly how their country, their city and their people will stand strong.

“We pray for peace, but we fight for our freedom,” said Kucher.

If you’d like to help Kucher and Gorbach, they are accepting donations through the American company Michael Coleman Creative Services. For more information, click here.

For other ways to help the people of Ukraine through the National Bank of Ukraine, click here and here.

