Ukrainian Security Forces have arrested a woman suspected of conspiring to assassinate President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The accused individual, believed to be a Russian informant, was allegedly planning to share crucial information with Russian forces regarding the Ukrainian president’s whereabouts.

The unidentified woman had been gathering information about President Zelenskyy including where the president was visiting last week.

The woman also allegedly traveled around and filmed the locations of Ukrainian objects.

