(CNN) — The deputy chief of the Russian Navy has been killed by Ukraine in Russia’s Kursk region, Oleg Kozhemyako, the governor of the Primorsky region in Russia’s far east, said Thursday.

Guards Maj. Gen. Mikhail Gudkov, the Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the Russian Navy who also led a brigade that fought in Ukraine, was killed in the Russian border region that saw a successful Ukrainian incursion last year.

He is one of Russia’s highest-ranking officers to have been killed since the start of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine three years ago.

Kozhemyako previously handed Gudkov awards for bravery and said the two had spoken a lot over the years in a statement announcing the death.

He described Gudkov as a “strong-willed warrior” who had “died while performing his duty as an officer together with his fellow soldiers.” Kozhemyako did not provide any further details on the circumstances of Gudkov’s death.

Russia’s Ministry of Defense confirmed Gudkov’s death on Thursday, saying he was killed in combat in the Kursk region. There has been no immediate comment from Ukraine.

Gudkov was appointed as the deputy chief of the Russian Navy for coastal and ground forces by President Vladimir Putin in March.

Putin said at the time: “Since the minister and the Chief of the General Staff believe that your experience needs to be replicated in other units, I have decided to transfer you to a position – to increase your level of responsibility.”

The Ukrainian military had previously accused Gudkov and other members of his former 155th brigade of committing war crimes in Ukraine, including the killing of civilians in the towns of Bucha, Irpin and Gostomel in the early months of Russia’s war.

Separately, the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine has said the 155th brigade was involved in executions of Ukrainian prisoners of war.

Russia has consistently denied committing war crimes in Ukraine, despite evidence gathered by the Ukrainians and international investigators.

