UK schools replacing analog clocks with digital ones because students couldn’t read them

(WSVN) - Schools in the United Kingdom are removing analog clocks and replacing them with digital ones… because teachers say the students can’t read them.

The Telegraph reports that teachers are now installing digital devices for students taking exams.

“To adults it might seem second nature to use a standard clock face,” said Malcolm Trobe from the ASCL head teachers’ union. “The current generation aren’t as good at reading the traditional clock face as older generation.”

Trobe said the decision to replace the clocks comes as a way to help students who are more familiar seeing the time in a digital format.

“Young people find it a bit easier to use a digital clock – and if they’re timing themselves for questions, it might make it less likely that they’ll make mistakes,” Trobe told the BBC.

Teachers began chiming in on social media, saying their schools began switching out the clocks upon realizing that many older teens could not tell time with an analog clock.

True. We installed digital clocks in the exam hall … — Mrs Keenan (@MrsKeenan100) March 13, 2018

