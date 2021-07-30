DERBYSHIRE, England (WSVN) — Police in the United Kingdom said a woman pulled over for speeding had an interesting excuse for her actions.

Derbyshire Police said the driver, who was in a Mercedes G Wagon, was driving at an average speed of 113 miles per hour.

M1. Mercedes G Wagon spotted at excess speed. Varying between 100 and 130mph, measured to an average of 113mph. The unsupervised provisional licence holder driving it claimed she was driving fast as she needed the toilet. So fast she missed the services. Vehicle #Seized #Fatal4 pic.twitter.com/qIrWQhJ9ja — Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit (@DerbyshireRPU) July 28, 2021

Police said the driver, who was an unsupervised provisional license holder, claimed the reason she was driving so fast was because she “needed the toilet.”

Police said that in her rush to find a toilet, the woman actually sped past a service station.

According to the BBC, the woman’s car was seized and she was reported for the speeding offense.

