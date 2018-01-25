UK police officer plays piano for elderly man during welfare check

MANSFIELD, U.K. (WSVN) — A police officer in the United Kingdom brought a smile to an elderly man’s face during a follow-up check after he had been robbed.

Mansfield Police posted a video to their Facebook page last week as one of their officers played piano for the 93-year-old man during their check on him.

“I noticed he had a piano with music open – one of his favourite Chopin pieces he said, a nocturne. I told him it was my late grandma’s favourite too,” the post read. “I said I could play, so he invited me to play for him, which I did.”

The video shows the man playing along to the music with his fingers in the air, applauding the officer’s musical abilities several times during the song.

The gentleman told police he had lost his wife on Christmas Eve several years ago, and has lived alone ever since. He reminisced about “getting his wings” as a pilot in World War II, and told the officer he felt “wanted and reassured” to see the police checking on him after a theft.

“It made his day, as you can see in the video you can see how much he appreciated it. Job satisfaction,” the post concluded.

