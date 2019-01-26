UK paper pays damages to Melania Trump over false report

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s Telegraph newspaper has apologized and paid “substantial damages” to U.S. First Lady Melania Trump after publishing an article it says contains many false statements.

The newspaper said Saturday it apologizes “unreservedly” for the content of a cover story published Jan. 19 in the newspaper’s weekly magazine supplement.

“As a mark of our regret we have agreed to pay Mrs. Trump substantial damages as well as her legal costs,” The Telegraph said.

The paper said it falsely characterized Mrs. Trump’s father’s personality, falsely reported the reasons she left an architecture program, and falsely reported her career as a model was unsuccessful before she met Donald Trump.

The Telegraph is one of Britain’s leading broadsheet newspapers and is traditionally aligned with the Conservative Party.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.