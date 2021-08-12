SUSSEX, England (WSVN) — A man in the United Kingdom has been sentenced for successfully robbing one bank and trying to rob two others.

According to Sussex Police, 67-year-old Alan Slattery was given a six year extended sentence last month.

Police said Slattery went to three different banks over the course of two weeks and used handwritten notes telling the cashiers to hand over money.

Police said during his first attempt on March 18, Slattery handed over a note, but the employee was unable to read it. Investigators said Slattery left the bank empty-handed.

However, staff at the bank managed to read the note, which said “your screen won’t stop what I’ve got, just hand over the 10s and the 20s. Think about the other customers.”

The staff called police, and officers took the note and surveillance video.

Police said Slattery went on to rob another bank and got away with over £2,400. Officers said surveillance video from that incident showed Slattery getting on a bus after the robbery.

Officers said they were then able identify Slattery using the photo on his bus pass.

Police eventually arrested Slattery after a third attempted robbery, in which he again walked away empty-handed. He was charged with suspicion of robbery and two counts of attempted robbery.

Investigators said Slattery pleaded guilty to all three offenses and was sentenced to six years, with four years behind bars and two years on probation.

