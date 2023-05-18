Parents will soon be able to put their teenagers in Uber vehicles.

The ride-hailing service is rolling out a new feature that will allow children between the ages of 13 and 17 years old to ride alone for the first time.

Once their parents or caretakers hail a ride for them, teens will have to give the driver a unique pin number.

Then, the app records audio during the ride and the parent can follow the trip’s progress.

Parents can contact the driver or Uber’s support team at any time during the ride.

Uber says only highly rated and experienced drivers will be allowed to provide rides to unaccompanied teens.

The company consulted with Safe Kids Worldwide to develop the new feature.

It is slated to go live Monday in more than a dozen metro areas.

