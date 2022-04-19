(CNN) — Face masks are now optional for Uber riders and drivers in the United States, the ride-hailing company said Tuesday, shortly after several major airlines announced a similar change in policy.

“The CDC order requiring masks while using rideshare platforms such as Uber is no longer in effect, and we’ve revised our COVID-19 mask and front-seat policies accordingly,” Uber wrote in emails to users on Tuesday.

Uber will no longer require riders to sit in the back seats of vehicles, but asked riders to refrain from using the front seats unless they are traveling as part of a large group.

The changes come one day after a federal judge struck down the Biden administration’s mask mandate for airplanes and other public transport methods.

Masks may still be required by law in some jurisdictions, Uber’s email said, and in those areas the local regulations will apply.

The company didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

