Uber has launched a new program to let children aged 10 to 12 to travel without a parent.

Unlike the rideshare service’s existing teen accounts that allows 13 to 17 year-olds to request rides on their own, children are not able to book rides themselves.

A live video stream on the app will also allow parents to watch their child’s travel.

The program is being tested in three cities, Austin, Nashville and Madison, Wisconsin.

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