Uber releases list of most common, unusual items left in rides

(WSVN) - Uber has released its second annual list of the top things people forget when their trip ends.

Over the past year, the ride-hailing company saw phones, cameras and wallets among the three most forgotten items.

When looking at the list of the most unique and outrageous items left in an Uber, things get a little more odd.

8 week old coffee-colored Chihuahua Black faux fur neck cuff in a size large A photo of a New Years kiss 6 chicken tenders from 7 Eleven A black and white tuxedo for a small dog

Other notable items include a shopping cart, Yeezy Boost 350 butter and an ancestry DNA kit.

The company says Tallahassee was among the top 10 most forgetful cities in the U.S.

Unsurprisingly, riders are most likely to lose something on a Saturday or Sunday, between the hours of 10 p.m. and 1 a.m.

To view the full list, click here.

