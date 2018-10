(WSVN) - Uber and Lyft are rolling out plans to make getting to the polls on voting day easier.

The ride sharing apps are offering free and discounted rides to the polls on Nov. 6.

The companies partnered up with various voting groups to provide the services.

Uber will be featuring a “get to the polls” button, to help voters quickly find their polling location.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.