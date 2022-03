(WSVN) - Uber is getting rid of a popular feature.

The ride share app announced in an email that they are getting rid of its “Split Fare” feature, which allows you to split the cost of a trip with other users.

Uber did not give a reason for this, but they said in the email to customers that they continuously work to improve the ride sharing experience.

