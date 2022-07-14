(WSVN) - Ride share app, Uber, is facing major lawsuits.

More than 500 women are suing the company over complaints of sexual assault during rides.

The women also allege that the app does not have proper saftey messures in place for its passangers.

Women included in the suit said they have been kidnapped, sexually assaulted, raped, stalked and even falsely imprisoned by Uber drivers.

