Uber driver surprises passenger with new dress and gift card

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WSVN) — An Uber driver went above and beyond to help out a passenger.

According to Fox 5, Lamiyah Jabbar picked up a woman named Diane for work and while on the way, the pair engaged in friendly conversation.

During the ride, Diane told Jabbar that she really wanted a new church dress and a pair of shoes, but she couldn’t afford it because she takes care of her grandchildren, and after paying all her bills, she doesn’t have much money left.

Diane added that she would probably have to wait until after the holidays to purchase the items.

A little while after dropping off Diane, Jabbar returned to her job with a gift in tow.

Video posted to Instagram shows Jabbar surprising Diane with a new dress and a $50 Visa gift card.

“This was on my mind from the moment she got out my car, so I had to contribute,” Jabbar wrote in the caption. “Can you imagine waiting till Christmas just to get a robe, house shoes and [an] outfit for church?”

Diane was stunned by the gesture and thanked Jabber for the gift.

“This has been such a horrible day but you’ve just made it so much better,” Jabbar said.

Jabbar told Fox 5 that she wants other people to know that it’s OK to help others.

“We all aren’t afforded the same opportunities. So if we can help each other in any way to make their day or lives better, we should, without hesitation, because helping each other can be contagious,” she said.

