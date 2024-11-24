(CNN) — Authorities in the United Arab Emirates have arrested three people in connection with the death of an Israeli rabbi who, according to Israel, was killed in an “antisemitic act of terror.”

Zvi Kogan, who also holds Moldovan citizenship and is a representative of Chabad, a religious movement of Hasidic Jews with communities, synagogues and other institutions in many countries, had been missing since Thursday afternoon. Chabad’s official website says he was abducted from Dubai – one of the seven emirates that make up the UAE.

On Sunday, the UAE interior ministry confirmed it had discovered Kogan’s body and arrested three people in connection with his death. It did not confirm the suspects’ identities or affiliations, but said it had initiated the “necessary legal procedures” and would release more details after its investigation was complete.

Earlier Sunday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had vowed Israel would “use all means at its disposal to bring the murderers of Kogan and those who sent them to justice.”

Extending his “heartfelt condolences” to the Kogan family, Netanyahu added that “the murder of an Israeli citizen and Chabad emissary is a heinous, antisemitic act of terror.”

Israeli authorities have reissued travel advice for nationals, recommending against non-essential travel and say visitors should minimize movement and stay in secure places.

Kogan worked alongside other Chabad emissaries to establish and expand Judaism in the UAE. He founded the first Jewish education center in the region, as well as helped make kosher food widely available, according to the Chabad movement’s official website.

Kogan’s wife Rivky is a US national, whose uncle Rabbi Gavriel Holtzberg was killed in the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks.

The White House said Kogan’s murder was “a horrific crime against all those who stand for peace, tolerance, and coesistence.”

“It was an assault as well on the UAE and its rejection of violent extremism across the board,” White House National Security Council spokesperson Sean Savett said.

“The United States is working in close coordination with Israeli and UAE authorities, and we have offered all appropriate forms of support,” Savett added.

The UAE has a small Jewish community, thought to number thousands. Last year, the Gulf state opened its first-ever purpose built synagogue. Called the “Abrahamic Family House,” the interfaith complex also houses a mosque and a church.

Relations between the UAE and Israel have thawed in recent years. In 2020, the UAE became the most prominent Arab nation in decades to open relations with Israel, under the US-brokered agreement known as the Abraham Accords.

But Reuters says the public presence of Israelis and Jews has receded since the October 7 attacks. Jewish community members told the agency that informal synagogues in Dubai were closed in the wake of the attacks due to security concerns.

