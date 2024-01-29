The U.S. State Department has issued a level 2 advisory, cautioning travelers about potential dangers in the Bahamas. The advisory states an increase in crime, particularly in the Nassau and Freeport areas, attributed to gang violence.

According to the advisory, there have been 18 murders since the beginning of 2024, along with violent crimes, including burglaries, armed robberies, and sexual assaults reported in both tourist and non-tourist areas.

Bahamian Prime Minister Philip Davis released a video on Jan 17. in response to the surge in crime, saying he imposed stronger bail conditions from people who have been accused of gang violence. Essentially, he has been revoking bond if someone commits an offense while out on bail.

“Over the past year, and in the past few weeks in particular, the providence has seen the scene of senseless carnage, much of it attributed to persons already on bail for serious offenses,” he said in a video statement. “For those who, despite everything, insist on engaging in criminality, understand that it boils down to two options: either you accept our hands in partnership for a different way of life or you will face the blunt instrument of the law, the choice is yours.”

The Bahamian government is actively working to eliminate gangs and enhance community safety, but travelers are urged to exercise increased caution.

The advisory also included warnings about water safety, stating the potential risks associated with activities involving commercial recreational watercraft and the importance of staying informed about weather conditions.

As the situation evolves, the U.S. government advises vigilance, especially in specific areas prone to gang violence, and encourages travelers to stay informed about local safety measures and adhere to travel advisories.

