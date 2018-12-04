U.S. Postal Service to shut down on Wednesday for National Day of Mourning

(WSVN) - The United States Postal Service will suspend all operations on the National Day of Mourning in remembrance of former President George H.W. Bush.

After the death of the former president, current President Donald Trump declared Wednesday a National Day of Mourning.

According to a federal proclamation, multiple federal agencies will be closed Wednesday, including USPS.

“Out of respect for the 41st President of the United States and to honor his vast contributions to our country during his lifetime, and consistent with the Presidential Proclamation, the United States Postal Service will suspend regular mail deliveries, retail services and administrative office activity on Dec. 5,” the post office said in a statement.

Post office officials said they will provide limited package delivery services to ensure overall operations run smoothly.

