U.S. Marshals recover 123 missing children in Michigan in one-day sweep

WAYNE COUNTY, Mich. (WSVN) — Over 120 missing children were found in a single county in Michigan during a one-day sweep by law enforcement.

The U.S. Marshals Service says the operation, called MISafeKid, took place on Sept. 26 in Wayne County.

Of the agency’s 301 missing children files, 123 children were located and safely recovered.

Multiple police departments and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children also took part in the sweep.

All of the children were interviewed by officials, and three cases were identified as being possible sex trafficking victims.

One homeless teen was brought back to the command post after officers discovered he hadn’t eaten in three days. He is now in the custody of Child Protective Services.

