A U.S. man was severely injured in a shark attack while spearfishing in the Bahamas, police said.

According to the Royal Bahamas Police Force, officers on the island of Abaco responded shortly after 1 p.m., Sunday, to reports of a shark attack near Big Grand Cay.

Police said the 63-year-old man, a U.S. resident, was spearfishing when he was bitten by a shark and sustained serious injuries.

He was taken to a local clinic for treatment before being airlifted to the United States for additional medical care.

Authorities did not immediately release the man’s identity or provide details on his condition.

