U.S. Cruise industry suspends voyages through October

(WSVN) - The U.S. Cruise industry has decided to suspend voyages until at least the end of October.

On Wednesday, Cruise Lines International Association announced the suspension of cruise voyages has been extended until Oct. 31.

CLIA stated their “ocean-going cruise line members” have agreed to voluntarily suspend operations.

Members include Carnival Cruise Line, Royal Caribbean International and Norwegian Cruise Line.

The association previously suspended voyages through Sept. 15.

