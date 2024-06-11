U.S. Coast Guard announced that crews returned a combined 305 migrants to the Bahamas and Haiti, on Sunday and Monday, following multiple interdictions of unlawful maritime migration attempts over the last week in support of Operation Vigilant Sentry.

The Coast Guard and its Homeland Security Task Force will continue to patrol by land, air and sea to rescue and repatriate anyone attempting to enter the U.S. unlawfully by sea.

The crew of Coast Guard Cutter Thetis repatriated 196 people to Haiti, Monday, following two migrant voyage interdictions on June 5 and June 6. A CBP-AMO aircrew notified Coast Guard District Seven watchstanders, Wednesday, of a migrant venture north of Cap-Haitien, Haiti. Another CBP-AMO aircrew notified Coast Guard District Seven watchstanders, on Thursday, of a migrant venture north of Île de la Tortue, Haiti. Crews diverted to interdict both vessels.

“Irregular maritime migration is unlawful and extremely dangerous. The OVS maritime border security mission is often equal parts law enforcement and humanitarian response, especially as we enter hurricane season and marine weather becomes more severe and unpredictable,” said Lt. Nick Fujimoto, Coast Guard District Seven enforcement officer. “The Coast Guard urges any potential migrants considering the journey: don’t take to the sea and risk your life just to be sent back. Use the safe, orderly and lawful pathways available like the CHNV process.”

Once aboard a Coast Guard cutter, migrants are processed to determine their identity and are provided food, water, shelter, and basic medical attention before repatriation to their country of origin or return to the country from which they departed.

