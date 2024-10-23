MIAMI (WSVN) - A search is underway for a passenger that fell overboard a cruise ship near the Bahamas.

The U.S. Coast Guard confirming Wednesday morning that a 66-year-old woman fell off Royal Caribbean’s “Allure of the Seas” just before 10p.m. Tuesday night.

The ship was less than 20 miles North of the Bahamas.

The Coast Guard diverting several crews from Miami to assist the Royal Bahamas Defense Force(RBDF), who is the leady agency, in the search.

A spokesperson from Royal Caribbean submitted the following statement:

“Our crew immediately launched a search and rescue effort and is working with local authorities. We are also providing support and assistance to the guest’s family during this difficult time. To respect the privacy of our guest’s family, we have no additional details to share.”

A video was shared of the search by a 7News viewer onboard Royal Caribbean’s “Utopia”.

He says their ship was headed from Bimini to Coco Cay in the Bahamas last night when the captain announced they were asked to turn around and help find that passenger who had fallen.

At this time, rescue crews from both the RBDF and the U.S. Coast Guard are still searching.

The “Utopia” also now assisting in the search, scanning the waters with search lights.

