U-Haul offers 30 days of free storage to students impacted by coronavirus outbreak

(WSVN) - U-Haul is making it easier for college students to keep their belongings safe as their school schedules are impacted by the coronavirus outbreak.

In a press release, the company said it will offer 30 days of free self-storage at owned and operated U-Haul facilities across the United States and Canada.

U-Haul is offering 30 days of free self-storage to #collegestudents who need to move due to #coronavirus. Limited availability. Act quickly. Click to read our press release: https://t.co/TKDnhb7hdM pic.twitter.com/tundY0iFNe — U-Haul (@uhaul) March 13, 2020

“We don’t know how every student is affected. But we know they are affected,” said President John “JT” Taylor. “More and more universities are giving instructions to leave campus and go home.”

The 30-day offer also applies to its U-Box portable storage container, the release stated.

The company says its 18-year-old minimum age requirement to operate their vans and trucks will greatly help a lot of college students.

