Tyson recalls over 3,000 pounds of frozen chicken

(WSVN) - Tyson Food is recalling over 3,000 pounds of their frozen chicken products due to possible plastic contamination.

The frozen breaded chicken tenderloins were produced on May 17 and are labeled with the code P-746.

The specific items being recalled are as follows:

12-lb. box containing 3-lb. plastic bags of “UNCOOKED, BREADED, ORIGINAL CHICKEN TENDERLOINS,” with a lot code of 1378NLR02.

The problem stems from the breading supplier, who recalled the ingredients used on Tyson products.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the items were shipped to food service establishments nationwide. However, the products are not available for purchase in retail stores.

USDA officials are now urging restaurants in six states not to serve the tenders, but to throw them out instead.

The health risk from the chicken is considered low.

