Tyson recalls nuggets after possible rubber contamination

(WSVN) - Tyson Foods, Inc. has issued a recall of more than 36,000 pounds of its chicken nugget products after they were possibly contaminated with rubber.

It started when the company received numerous consumer complaints of pieces of rubber found in the product.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture said the recall specifically affects 5-pound plastic packages of Tyson White Meat Panko Chicken Nuggets with a “best if used by” date of Nov. 26, 2019.

There’s been no confirmed reports of illness related to the contaminated products, according to the USDA.

Consumers with the recalled chicken nuggets are advised to throw it out or return it to the place of purchase.

