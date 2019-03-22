Tyson recalls chicken strips due to possible metal contamination

Tyson Foods is recalling over 69,000 pounds of their ready-to-eat chicken strips due to the possibility of contamination with metal pieces.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service issued the recall on Thursday.

The frozen chicken strips were produced on Nov. 30 and have the establishment number P-7221 on the back of the package.

The following three products are subject to recall:

“Tyson Fully Cooked Buffalo Style Chicken Strips Chicken Breast Strip Fritters with Rib Meat and Buffalo Sauce” 25 ounce plastic bag packages with a “Best If Used By” date of Nov. 30, 2019 and case codes 3348CNQ0317 and 3348CNQ0318. The individual bag time stamps from 17:00 through 18:59 hours.

“Tyson Fully Cooked Crispy Chicken Strips Chicken Breast Strip Fritters with Rib Meat” 25 ounce plastic bag packages with a “Best If Used By” date of Nov. 30, 2019 and case codes 3348CNQ0419, 3348CNQ0420, 3348CNQ0421, and 3348CNQ0422. The individual bag time stamps from 19:00 through 22:59 hours.

“Spare Time Fully Cooked Buffalo Style Chicken Strips Chicken Breast Strip Fritters with Rib Meat and Buffalo Style Sauce” 20 pound cases with a “Best If Used By” date of Nov. 30, 2019 and case code 3348CNQ03.

The bags were shipped to retail locations nationwide.

There were no illnesses or injuries reported from the recall.

