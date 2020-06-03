Two young children die in fatal car crash after taking grandparents’ car out for a ride

(CNN) — A 7-year-old boy and his 6-year-old brother were killed in a fatal car crash after they took their grandparents’ car out for a ride, authorities said.

The car, which was a 2007 Buick LaCrosse, was totaled and the children were pronounced dead at the scene Friday, Missouri State Highway Patrol Sgt. Andy Bell told CNN.

The siblings were driving on a road in Jackson County, east of Kansas City. At some point, the car traveled off the right side of the road and struck the ground becoming airborne, the highway patrol said.

The vehicle struck a guardrail before hitting the ground again and becoming airborne for a second time.

The vehicle then struck a guy-wire — a tensioned cable that is designed to add stability to a freestanding structure — began to overturn, struck a tree and then came to rest off the road on its top before catching fire.

The children were not wearing seat belts.

The accident occurred at approximately 4:20 p.m.; the names of the victims were not released.

