(CNN) — Two more companies are recalling fruit puree pouches due to potential contamination with lead, the US Food and Drug Administration said.

Schnucks-branded pouches sold at Schnucks and Eatwell Markets grocery stores and Weis-branded pouches sold at Weis grocery stores are being recalled, in addition to WanaBana Apple Cinnamon Fruit Puree sold by multiple retailers, including Sam’s Club, Amazon and Dollar Tree, that were recalled last month.

In an update on Friday, the FDA said seven cases of adverse events have been found in five states: Arkansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Missouri and North Carolina.

Last month, the FDA warned about lead in WanaBana apple cinnamon fruit puree pouches after North Carolina health officials began investigating four children with elevated blood lead levels and found that the pouches could be the common source of exposure. Testing showed the pouches had “extremely high concentrations of lead.”

The FDA says consumers should not eat, sell or serve recalled WanaBana, Schnucks and Weis brand apple cinnamon pouches and should discard them. Parents and caregivers of toddlers and young children who may have consumed the recalled pouches should seek a blood test from a health care provider.

Lead is toxic to humans and exposure can lead to developmental delays in children. Symptoms of lead exposure include headaches, abdominal pain, vomiting, anemia, muscle aches, irritability and fatigue, the agency said, although symptoms aren’t typically immediate.

Lead can be found throughout the environment, including in homes built before lead-based paints were banned in 1978, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The metal can also be in some toys and jewelry.

“FDA has received additional reports of illnesses and is working to evaluate those complaints. FDA’s investigation is ongoing to determine the source of lead contamination and whether additional products are linked to illnesses,” the agency said in its update on Friday.

