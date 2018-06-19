Twitter CEO receives backlash for eating Chick-fil-A during Pride Month

(WSVN) - The CEO of Twitter has encountered some backlash after he posted a photo showing that he went to Chick-fil-A in the middle of Pride Month.

The social media mogul tweeted out an image showing a discount he received on his order at the restaurant.

Dorsey’s tweet then received responses, both positive and negative, to his eating at Chick-fil-A during June, which has been recognized as LGBT Pride Month.

Chick-fil-A has been a heated topic for the LGBT community after remarks made in 2011 by CEO Dan Cathy regarding his views on same-sex marriage.

“You must love the taste of bigotry!” one person wrote in response, according to Business Insider.

“Why is Twitter boosting a notoriously anti-gay company during #PrideMonth?” another person wrote.

However, others defended Dorsey’s tweet.

“I am a proud gay woman and I LOVE CHIC FIL A!!!!!!!! I go there once or twice a week and it’s fine! Enjoy that chicken sandwich! We all know where your heart is and that you love gay people!” one woman wrote.

One of the critics of Dorsey’s tweet was former CNN anchor Soledad O’Brien, who tweeted: “This is an interesting company to boost during Pride month.”

Dorsey responded, “You’re right. Completely forgot about their background.”

