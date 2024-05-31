(WSVN) - A rare birth sending a Georgia horse owner over the roof. In a one-in-ten thousand event, Tilly the horse gave birth to twins.

Now, doctors are working to keep the babies healthy which they say were born about half the size of normal foals.

“That was a little bit small, seemed a little small for her size, and then started pushing again and delivered a second one, which is very rare for horses,” said Dr. Robyn Ellerbrock at the University of Georgia Veterinary Hospital.

Doctors say there was not enough space in the uterus, so the foals’ legs couldn’t grow properly.

The team is now focused on getting these babies on their feet and hopefully running around very soon.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.