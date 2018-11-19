Tulsa, Oklahoma will pay you $10,000 to relocate and work remotely

TULSA, Okla. (WSVN) — Tired of South Florida, but you can’t afford to move? Well then maybe you can check out Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Partnering with the George Kaiser Family Foundation, the city launched Tulsa Remote, a program that offers $10,000 plus benefits to people who are willing to move to Tulsa and work from home for a year.

“Tulsa is a generous and welcoming city, and through this effort we hope to draw remote workers who can further complement our talented workforce,” said Ken Levit, executive director of George Kaiser Family Foundation.

The $10,000 will be distributed over the course of a year, and applicants must prove that they live outside of Tulsa County.

The $10,000 will start with an initial $2,500 for moving expenses, with participants then receiving a $500 per month stipend. The final $1,500 will come at the end of the year.

Participants will also have the option to live in a fully furnished apartment that will have discounted rent and free utilities for the first three months of the program.

If working at home is not something you’re interested in, then you can also work remotely from an office space the program has provided for free.

