MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - As the volume of travel increases close to pre-pandemic levels, the Transportation Security Administration is giving out tips to make sure checkpoints run smoothly.

TSA officials on Wednesday said that passengers are carrying more prohibited items through checkpoints, mostly lighters.

Lighters resembling handguns were recently seized at Miami International Airport.

The agency also tweeted a reminder for passengers to leave prohibited items at home or to pack items that are allowed in checked bags and not carry-on luggage.

“We are ensuring the security of travelers with a robust workforce and new technologies within the checkpoint that enhance security, reduce physical contact and improve the traveling experience,” said TSA spokesperson Sari Koshetz. “We ask travelers to bring their patience during these busy times, but leave their prohibited items at home.”

According to Koshetz, firearms brought to the checkpoints continue to be a problem across the country.

