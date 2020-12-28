TSA: Sunday air travel numbers were highest since March

(WSVN) - It appears the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s travel warning did not stop millions from flying this holiday season.

New numbers from the Transportation Security Administration on Monday showed that over 1.2 million Americans were screened on Sunday.

The total amount of people who passed TSA screenings on Sunday is now the highest amount since March.

On Saturday, 1.1 million were reported to be screened by the TSA.

