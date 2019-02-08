TSA reports record number of firearms found in carry-on bags

(WSVN) - The Transportation Security Administrations says it set a record on the amount of guns discovered in carry-on bags last year.

A total of 4,239 guns were reportedly spotted inside carry-on bags at 249 airports across the U.S in 2018.

In comparison, 926 guns were discovered in 2008.

Of the record-setting number, 86 percent of the guns were loaded.

Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport came in seventh among the top 10 airports that led in firearm discoveries with 96 guns; 80 of which were loaded.

Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport topped the list with 298 guns discovered; 253 of which were loaded.

The agency said an average of 11.6 firearms were discovered each day.

