TSA reports millions continue to travel despite COVID-19 concerns

(WSVN) - Despite COVID-19 concerns, millions are traveling across the country ahead of the holiday season.

According to the Transportation Security Administration (TSA), more than one million people took to the skies on Friday.

Numbers dipped from 1,019,836 to 984,369 on Saturday, but increased to 1,047,934 on Sunday.

Miami International Airport said they are expecting 600,000 passengers over the next few weeks — the most since the start of the pandemic.

