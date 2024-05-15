MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - With the summer travel season on the horizon, airport officials want to share some travel tips as airports are expecting an uptick in passengers.

Travelers like David Allen are starting to think about their summer getaway.

“I have a lot of family back in the east coast, so maybe New York would be fun, but also maybe somewhere in the Caribbean, maybe Bahamas,” said Allen.

Millions of Americans are expected to pack up and head out this Memorial Day Weekend. Brad Summer is traveling to Israel.

“I have a kid who is is graduating medical school there. A wedding of a good friend, should be a lot of fun,” he said.

According to the American Automobile Association, this year, air travel is seeing the biggest increase since 2005, which means it’s a good idea to pack and plan now.

On Wednesday, TSA officials displayed some items that have been surrendered at Miami International Airport security checkpoints over the years.

Some items clearly should have stayed home, others were not as obvious.

“This is one that people don’t pay attention to as well. It’s called a credit card knife.” said Mark Howell, the regional spokesperson with the Transportation Security Administration.

Howell also warns travelers to be aware of their guns while going through security.

“We are more than double the number of guns year to date from last year,” he said.

A travelers packing hack is to begin with an empty bag, so they are no surprises when they get to TSA security checkpoints.

Long security lines have been a problem in the past, especially on holiday weekends, however, MIA is ready for the increase in travelers with some more staff, but they need your help to keep it all moving.

A simple rule of thumb, “Get to the airport two hours early,”said Howell.

Whether you’re staying in the states or heading overseas, stay safe and travel smart.

