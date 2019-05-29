TSA: Nearly $1M in loose change left behind at airport checkpoints

MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - Travelers have been unknowingly tipping the Transportation Security Administration at airports across the country.

A new report released by the TSA found that South Florida is among the most generous.

During fiscal year 2018, travelers left behind more than $900,000 in plastic bins around the U.S.

Miami International Airport ranked third in the list of top tipping airports.

By law, the TSA is allowed to use inadvertent tips to fund important security projects.

Other airports topping the list are in Los Angeles, Chicago and the New York City area.

