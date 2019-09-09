TSA holds adoption program for dogs deemed ‘too nice’ to train

(WSVN) - The Transportation Safety Administration is hoping the dogs that weren’t a good fit for their training programs will be a good fit for your family.

The dogs being offered up are those who did not pass their training programs at airports and other locations after they were deemed “too nice.”

Officials with the TSA said the dogs are highly active, untrained and are ready for a forever home.

There are different breeds of dogs available including Labrador Retrievers, German Shepherds and Belgian Malinois.

A fenced-in yard is needed in order to adopt one of the dogs and owners should not have any intentions of moving for six months.

The dogs will need to be given the proper care, exercise and vaccinations expected by the TSA.

Those who wish to give the pups a forever home must be able to pick up the dogs in San Antonio.

