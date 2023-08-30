WASHINGTON (WSVN) — A 3-year-old German Shorthair Pointer has made her mark as the cutest Transportation Security Administration (TSA) agent in 2023.

“Paws” for dramatic effect … Meet Dina! She was announced TSA’s cutest canine of the year after the agency hosted a nationwide competition on social media last week.

Dina works as an explosives detection canine at Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas, Nevada.

As part of her well-deserved win, Dina is expected to be featured on the cover of TSA’s 2024 Canine Calendar set to be released later this year. The annual contest was held on Saturday in honor of National Dog Day.

Dina’s victory carries a special significance, as she follows in the pawprints of her fellow Harry Reid International Airport alum, Alona. In 2021, Alona, a charismatic 4-year-old golden retriever, clinched the title of TSA’s cutest canine.

The competition was fierce this year, with three other remarkable canines vying for the title alongside Dina. The finalists included:

Zita, a German shorthaired pointer from Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport

Zeta, a German shepherd from Tampa International Airport

Joker-Jordan, a Belgian Malinois from Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport

The TSA’s canine program boasts over 1,000 dedicated canine teams stationed across the country’s airports. All of these remarkable dogs undergo rigorous training at the TSA’s National Canine Training Center in San Antonio, Texas, to equip them with the skills needed to detect potential threats and ensure the safety of travelers.

As much as travelers may be tempted to shower these furry guardians with affection, the TSA kindly reminds everyone to refrain from petting the dogs while they are on duty. Their focus remains on their mission to ensure the safety of the traveling public.

Dina’s recognition as the Cutest Canine of 2023 highlights not only her irresistible charm but also the vital role played by TSA’s canine partners in maintaining the security and well-being of those who traverse the nation’s airports.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.